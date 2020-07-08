Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD
Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Med Ctr
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
- 2 13112 Liberty Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 843-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Excellent doctor was referred by a friend who sees Dr Singh regularly, was very happy, got appointment right away as I was having issues and all cardiologist were giving me a wait time of 2 weeks and was not ready to go to ER due to Covid. Staff was Professional friendly, office was clean. The Doctor explained everything and I was very happy that all my concerns were addressed.
About Dr. Tarunjit Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1770720211
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.