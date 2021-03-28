Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bragg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD
Overview of Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD
Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine | Loyola University Chicago and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bragg works at
Dr. Bragg's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Heart Center3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 690, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 790-7970
-
2
Intermountain Primary Children's - Tenaya Way2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 308, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 790-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bragg?
Dr.Bragg was my Peds. Neurosurgeon when she practiced in WI and I always felt she was caring, dedicated and truly looked out for her pts. She worked extremely well with the rest of my large team and was respected by these drs. You couldn't really ask for a more caring dr.
About Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1538322813
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children’s Medical Center, University of Utah
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine | Loyola University Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bragg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bragg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bragg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bragg works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bragg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bragg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bragg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.