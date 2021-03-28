See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD

Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine | Loyola University Chicago and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bragg works at Intermountain Primary Children's - Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bragg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Heart Center
    3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 690, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 790-7970
  2. 2
    Intermountain Primary Children's - Tenaya Way
    2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 308, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 790-7970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Erica — Mar 28, 2021
    
    About Dr. Taryn Bragg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    NPI Number
    • 1538322813
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children’s Medical Center, University of Utah
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine | Loyola University Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
