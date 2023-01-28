Dr. Fortune has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taryn Fortune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taryn Fortune, MD
Dr. Taryn Fortune, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Fortune works at
Dr. Fortune's Office Locations
1
The Neurology Center10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 562-7200
2
Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group of Washington PC2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 562-7200
3
The Neurology Center1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 562-7200
- 4 6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 576-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a bunch of issues that I have to deal with and I was fortunate to find Dr Fortune. So happy with the service she provides.
About Dr. Taryn Fortune, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortune accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fortune has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Essential Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortune.
