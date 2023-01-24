Dr. Taryn Silverstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taryn Silverstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taryn Silverstein, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Locations
Medical Specialists Gastroenterology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
Allergy and Asthma Care of the Palm Beaches PA500 University Blvd Ste 116, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 964-8221
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 964-8221Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silverstein takes the time to actually look at you when she speaks to you,review your records and explain all tests and any and results in words that you can understand She answers all your questions and doesn’t rush you out. I have already recommended her to friends who have been just as satisfied as I have been. Wish I could find personal physician that I like and trust as much as dr. Silverstein
About Dr. Taryn Silverstein, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215082102
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
