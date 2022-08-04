Dr. Taryn Steyn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taryn Steyn, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taryn Steyn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Worth, FL.
Dr. Steyn works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Lakes Dental Care5516 S State Road 7 Ste 132, Lake Worth, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-4287
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steyn?
Dr. Steyn and staff was very friendly, informative and help to alleviate my fear!
About Dr. Taryn Steyn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1134474745
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steyn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steyn works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Steyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.