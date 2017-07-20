Dr. Taseen Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taseen Mir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taseen Mir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mir works at
Femme Careprosperity Internal Medicine Associates1801 Robert Fulton Dr Ste 140, Reston, VA 20191
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mir has been my primary care physician for over ten years. Warm and caring, she is a doctor who believes that it is important to know her patients as individuals. I have never waited for more than a few minutes for my appointment time, yet she spends plenty of time and never rushes.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1154470946
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mir works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.