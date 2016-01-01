Dr. Taseer Minhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taseer Minhas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Affiliates in Psychology PC200 Front St Ste C, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 239-5694
- 2 52 Harrison St Fl 2, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 729-1521
United Health Services Hospitals-binghamton10-42 MITCHELL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 762-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Minhas has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
