Dr. Tasha Beenken, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beenken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasha Beenken, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tasha Beenken, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Beenken works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Des Moines OB/GYN Associates4949 Westown Pkwy Ste 140, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 223-5466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
West Des Moines OB/GYN - Indianola Satellite Clinic2006 N 4th St # 202B, Indianola, IA 50125 Directions (515) 223-5466
-
3
West Des Moines OB/GYN - Ankeny Satellite Clinic111 NW 9th St Ste 2, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (515) 223-5466
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beenken?
Fantastic. She was my primary doctor for both of my children and I would do the same if I was considering a third. I had some complications with the first, and she was very calm and reassuring the entire time, while handling the situation and delivering a healthy baby. I found her to be very personable and easy to talk to during the entire pregnancy.
About Dr. Tasha Beenken, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124315197
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
- Simpson College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beenken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beenken accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beenken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beenken works at
Dr. Beenken speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beenken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beenken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beenken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beenken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.