Overview

Dr. Tasha Beenken, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Beenken works at West Des Moines OB/GYN Associates in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Indianola, IA and Ankeny, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.