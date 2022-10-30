Dr. Tasha Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasha Powell, MD
Overview of Dr. Tasha Powell, MD
Dr. Tasha Powell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Telemedicine Flagstaff1215 N Beaver St Ste 203, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions
-
2
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2200
-
3
COASTAL Neurology and Neurosurgery4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 320, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 563-4811
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Powell conducted a thorough exam, asking all the right questions and having me perform a variety of tests. She was able to nail the diagnosis where several doctors had failed prior. She is exactly what you would want from a Doctor, highly recommend.
About Dr. Tasha Powell, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1790914091
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
