Dr. Tashanna Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tashanna Myers, MD
Dr. Tashanna Myers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
1
Baystate Urogynecology - Springfield3300 Main St Ste 4B, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5505
2
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5505
- 3 3350 Main St Fl 2, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-9338
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would 100% recommend *Dr. Myers! She is very kind sweet person!
About Dr. Tashanna Myers, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1821103912
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.