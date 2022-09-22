See All Psychiatrists in Warrington, PA
Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO

Psychiatry
4.9 (65)
Warrington, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO

Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warrington, PA. 

Dr. Zaman works at Behavioral Health Choices in Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Choices
    1432 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 (484) 685-0965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Being my first psychiatrist, I was lucky to find Dr. Zaman. He's easy to talk to and being a D.O. he makes a point to stress the importance of sleep, nutrition, and other basic habits that are foundational to mental and physical health. I am very satisfied with my treatment. Also while there have been many bad reviews about the office staff at this practice, I've been a patient for nine months and never had any problems with the staff or management.
    Douglas Bell — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Bengali
    • 1275993628
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaman works at Behavioral Health Choices in Warrington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zaman’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.