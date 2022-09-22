Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO
Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warrington, PA.
Dr. Zaman works at
Dr. Zaman's Office Locations
Behavioral Health Choices1432 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (484) 685-0965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Being my first psychiatrist, I was lucky to find Dr. Zaman. He's easy to talk to and being a D.O. he makes a point to stress the importance of sleep, nutrition, and other basic habits that are foundational to mental and physical health. I am very satisfied with my treatment. Also while there have been many bad reviews about the office staff at this practice, I've been a patient for nine months and never had any problems with the staff or management.
About Dr. Taslim Zaman, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1275993628
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaman speaks Bengali.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.