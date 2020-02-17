Dr. Tasmina Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasmina Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Tasmina Sheikh MD PA4600 Military Trl Ste 221, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 625-9560
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
It was a pleasure to visit Dr Sheikh. She is friendly, professional, and thorough. She offered insight and explained why she made the decisions she did.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1659376150
- Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Bengali.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
