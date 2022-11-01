Dr. Tasneem Ahmed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasneem Ahmed, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tasneem Ahmed, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Texas Health Digestive Care - 5th Ave800 5th Ave Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is extraordinary as a doctor who is both highly capable and articulate as well as having a wonderful human touch in working with patients. She is genuine, thoughtful, warm, interested and cares about me as a person, not a condition. Best medical experience since moving to Texas.
About Dr. Tasneem Ahmed, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.