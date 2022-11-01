Overview

Dr. Tasneem Ahmed, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Texas Health Digestive Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.