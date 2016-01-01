Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD
Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Jln Med College Ravi Shankar University and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus275 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 343-5048
-
2
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2451
-
3
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
About Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629036553
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center|Gandhi Med College and Hospital
- Jln Med College Ravi Shankar University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.