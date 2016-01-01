Overview of Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD

Dr. Tasneem Ali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Jln Med College Ravi Shankar University and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus in Fitchburg, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.