Dr. Tasneem Poonawalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tasneem Poonawalla, MD is a Dermatologist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Poonawalla works at
Locations
James Ham DDS Professional Dental Corp23101 Sherman Pl Ste 520, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 336-1853
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just read the rigor review and was enraged. I’ve been a patient of Dr Poonawalla for years, in fact went in today for biopsies. She is the kindest, most professional, good hearted person anywhere. I’ve never seen her not smiling so do not believe that other review. I have had at least a dozen appointment through the years and she explains everything about your condition, gives complete post biopsy meds and/or instructions, and I’ve every procedure has been successful and painless. I’d give 6 stars, but there are only 5. Great staff, courteous, friendly, and again, total pros. Best dermatologist anywhere.
About Dr. Tasneem Poonawalla, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912105461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
