Dr. Tasneem Shamim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
Tasneem F Shamim MD LLC1283 STATE ROUTE 27, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 745-4844
My family has been going to Dr. T. Shamim for many years. She is a very good doctor who is always conscientious in attending to her patients. She is friendly and always has her patients' best interest in mind. We will continue to go to her as long as she is in practice. Also her staff is very nice and efficient. Nina, in particular, is always accommodating when I need contact lenses and orders them quickly. She always does her best to help whenever necessary. Also the assistants that take care of the patients prior to seeing Dr. Shamim are quite capable and efficient and friendly.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Eye Inst/United Hosp
- Umdnj-Middlesex Hosp
- Rutgers Medical School
- Ophthalmology
