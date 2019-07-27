Overview of Dr. Tasneem Shamim, MD

Dr. Tasneem Shamim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.



Dr. Shamim works at Tasneem F Shamim MD LLC in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.