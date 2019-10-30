See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Tassia Samona, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Tassia Samona, MD

Dr. Tassia Samona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Dr. Samona works at Infinity Primary Care in West Bloomfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samona's Office Locations

    Associates in Internal Medicine
    5777 W Maple Rd Ste 140, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 406-1000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Oct 30, 2019
    Dr.Samona is a caring medical professional. She quickly assessed the problem and followed through to make sure it was taken care of. She instills confidence and exhibits compassion.
    About Dr. Tassia Samona, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1891175048
    Board Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
