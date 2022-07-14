Overview of Dr. Tate Grimes, MD

Dr. Tate Grimes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Grimes works at PsyMed in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.