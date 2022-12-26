Dr. Tathyana Fensterer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fensterer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tathyana Fensterer, MD
Overview of Dr. Tathyana Fensterer, MD
Dr. Tathyana Fensterer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from Santa Casa De Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Fensterer's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery511 Robinbrooke Blvd Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery3950 Kresge Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2507 Bush Ridge Dr Ste B, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most caring doctors, I have ever met. She wants her patients to look beautiful after healing from surgery. She goes above and beyond for her patients.
About Dr. Tathyana Fensterer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1225337934
Education & Certifications
- Sao Paulo Hosp|University of Louisville Sch of Med
- Santa Casa De Sao Paulo
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fensterer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fensterer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fensterer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fensterer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fensterer speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fensterer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fensterer.
