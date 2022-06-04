Overview of Dr. Tatiana Ambarus, MD

Dr. Tatiana Ambarus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center



Dr. Ambarus works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.