Dr. Tatiana Ambarus, MD
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Ambarus, MD
Dr. Tatiana Ambarus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Ambarus' Office Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 929-7561
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I unfortunately had to switch doctors in 2018 due to distance. I had been with Dr. Ambarus for 10 years & I always felt comfortable with her. Dr. Ambarus was attentive to any concern or question I had. You are in great hands if you are her patient. Its been 4 years now since I’ve been treated by her and I still miss being her patient!
About Dr. Tatiana Ambarus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326174715
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
