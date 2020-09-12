Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO
Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
North Shore Diabetes & Endocrine Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We all go to Dr Baron in my family. She is Compassionate and on top of all our healthcare needs. She always listens and answers All your questions and guides you in the right direction. We can’t say enough good things about her been with her about 10 years now and it was a long road to find her. She is the best endocrinologist I have ever been to and the only one I will ever go to.
About Dr. Tatiana Baron, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790922888
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.