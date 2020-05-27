Dr. Tatiana Bidikov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidikov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Bidikov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Bidikov, MD
Dr. Tatiana Bidikov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bidikov works at
Dr. Bidikov's Office Locations
Tatiana Bidikov MD1300 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-0023
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very honest (blunt) but cares about her patients. If she doesn't think something is best for the child she will say so. She won't prescribe medicine that isn't needed just to appease the parent. She is to the point and doesn't waste time. I like that about her. The staff is great as well.
About Dr. Tatiana Bidikov, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902873821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidikov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bidikov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bidikov speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidikov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidikov.
