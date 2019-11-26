Overview

Dr. Tatiana Fleischman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kemerovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Fleischman works at Integrative MD in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.