Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromlak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD
Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Voronez State Medical Academy Named For Nn Burdenko and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Fromlak works at
Dr. Fromlak's Office Locations
-
1
Spine and Nerve Diagnostic Center576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 240, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-1717
-
2
A Womans Place A Medical Corp. Tatiana Fromlak M.d. Inc.729 Sunrise Ave Ste 800, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fromlak?
I was very happy for the opportunity to switch to Dr. Fromlak under my new insurance! I have read several great reviews on her practice, and all of them turned out to be true. Dr. Fromlak carefully listened to all of my concerns and reviewed all treatment documents from my previous doctors, as well as took time to ask detailing questions and to explain to me my treatment options. I was also offered an annual OBGYN check up and was able to schedule an appointment for it right away. I feel like Dr. Fromlak's practice is an ideal place for gynecological care.
About Dr. Tatiana Fromlak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184669988
Education & Certifications
- Voronez State Medical Academy Named For Nn Burdenko
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromlak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fromlak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fromlak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fromlak works at
Dr. Fromlak has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromlak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fromlak speaks Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromlak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromlak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fromlak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fromlak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.