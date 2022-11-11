Dr. Tatiana Keck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Keck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Keck, MD
Dr. Tatiana Keck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Keck works at
Dr. Keck's Office Locations
Arthritis Consultants of Tidewater933 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 414-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were so lucky to have found Dr. Keck to care for my mother’s rheumatoid arthritis! We spent months trying to find a provider who was accepting new patients. Dr. Keck suggested a new treatment plan for my mother’s RA and her joints have never felt better! She and her staff are the kindest and most professional in Virginia Beach!
About Dr. Tatiana Keck, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Russian
- 1528245347
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keck has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keck speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.