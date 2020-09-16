Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
Dr. Khrom works at
Locations
-
1
Tatiana Khrom M.d. PC2797 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 751-0674Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khrom?
Extremely clean and modern office, very friendly staff, absolutely amazing doctor, impressive result.
About Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Polish
- 1457374704
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khrom accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khrom works at
Dr. Khrom has seen patients for Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khrom speaks Polish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.