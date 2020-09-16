Overview

Dr. Tatiana Khrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate Med Ctr



Dr. Khrom works at Khrom Dermatology and Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.