Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD

Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Community Medical Center.

Dr. Mouravskaia works at Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany) in Whippany, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mouravskaia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany)
    568 State Route 10 Ste 3-5, Whippany, NJ 07981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 929-5428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat AIDS
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat HIV Care
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
International Travel Prophylactic Medication Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 23, 2022
    great doctor who spends lots of time with the patient. Very knowledgeable and caring
    Boris Yudanin — Aug 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD
    About Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1851481857
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • University of Maryland - Maryland General Hospital
    • University of Maryland - Maryland General Hospital
    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mouravskaia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mouravskaia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mouravskaia works at Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany) in Whippany, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mouravskaia’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouravskaia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouravskaia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouravskaia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouravskaia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

