Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD
Overview of Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD
Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Community Medical Center.
Dr. Mouravskaia's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Center of New Jersey (Whippany)568 State Route 10 Ste 3-5, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 929-5428
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor who spends lots of time with the patient. Very knowledgeable and caring
About Dr. Tatiana Mouravskaia, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1851481857
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University of Maryland - Maryland General Hospital
- University of Maryland - Maryland General Hospital
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
