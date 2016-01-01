See All Pediatricians in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Tatiana Shtern, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tatiana Shtern, MD

Dr. Tatiana Shtern, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Samara Med State U.

Dr. Shtern works at Paramus Pediatrics PA in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shtern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Orthopedic Specialties PA
    22 Madison Ave Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 712-1599

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tatiana Shtern, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1730133802
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Samara Med State U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatiana Shtern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shtern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shtern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shtern works at Paramus Pediatrics PA in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shtern’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shtern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shtern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shtern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shtern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

