Overview of Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM

Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Lake Wales, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Wellens-Bruschayt works at Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.