Dr. Tatiana Wellens-Bruschayt, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Lake Wales, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC101 6th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-4551
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC2211 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 299-4551
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC1115 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 299-4551
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have suffered from severe foot pain for years and have seen several other doctors in the Lakeland area with no relief. It wasn’t until I saw Dr.Wellens- Bruschayt that I had my faith restored in the medical field of those who treat arthritis in the feet. My feet are better with the custom orthotics and other treatments I’m receiving. I’m really impressed with Dr. Welles’s knowledge and her willingness to take time to discuss concerns and make recommendations. I’m looking forward to other treatments she may have in mind to help alleviate the pain even more, but as of now I’m not having to take ibuprofen several times a day just to make it through the day. Everyone I’ve encountered at her office our very polite and professional. Wendy her nurse, is also very kind and caring.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1366421059
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- South Miami Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
