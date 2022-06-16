Overview of Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD

Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Burnett works at Mayo Clinic Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.