Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD
Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 266-8680Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?
After my sister died unexpectedly of ovarian cancer at age 63, I asked for a pelvic ultrasound to check my ovaries. I had a personal and family history of breast cancer, and I knew that ovarian cancer was detected at late stages 80% of the time since symptoms could be vague. After the ultrasound, Dr. Burnett recommended that I consider having my ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to protect me from developing ovarian cancer. I was 62. He emphasized that it was my choice. I researched the surgery and read his excellent reviews. I agreed. Dr. Burnett was exceedingly thorough and cautious. He not only did the sapingo-oopherectomy, but he also viewed, tested, and removed a uterine polyp, washed out my pelvic cavity to detect any suspicious cells, did a pap smear, and viewed other internal organs and the cavity lining. I needed no pain meds after 16 hours and instead used a heating pad. All the staff was kind, attentive and careful. My two tiny, thin scars are hidden by bikini underwear.
About Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306000146
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill Sch Med
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.