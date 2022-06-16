See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD

Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Burnett works at Mayo Clinic Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 266-8680
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tatnai Burnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306000146
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Ill Sch Med
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

