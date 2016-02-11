Dr. Tatum Tarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatum Tarin, MD
Overview of Dr. Tatum Tarin, MD
Dr. Tatum Tarin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarin's Office Locations
- 1 1350 Locust St Bldg C, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5850
- 2 1400 Locust St Bldg B, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tarin has performed invasive surgery on me and has continued to provide me post-surgical care for over four years now. Professional, thorough, contentious, and very attentive to his patients' needs, Dr. Tarin and his staff provide a level of care that, in my opinion, is second to none. Dr. Tarin's staff at the UPMC Department of Urology is flexible and available without any doubt. Dr. Tarin himself is an incredibly gifted and capable physician I would highly recommend to family or friends.
About Dr. Tatum Tarin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023205572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarin has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarin.
