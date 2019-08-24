Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD
Dr. Tatyana Andrews, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Jersey Care Ob.gyn. LLC74 US Highway 9 Ste 4, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 254-8900
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Devoted gynecologist! It’s for those who don’t want to be just a number in big practice with rotating dr and RNs. Dr Andrews takes personal care, calls you personally no matter time of the day. She’s also consulting her decisions with MFMs. I had one miscarriage and recent delivery with Dr. Andrews. She is the one that would listen to your desires on the birth plan and tries to make it possible. I got to bargain certain things but overall Dr Andrews is straight forward and tells you about risks (I was 39y with IVF baby). Also she comes herself to deliver the baby and for me it was important to have the comfort of the same dr. During delivery dr was very patient with me and waited for the pushing stage, she made a right decision to wear off epidural so I felt the how to push since I was not effective for the first half hour. Regular visits with the dr were great. I love the staff as you always call in and get your appt convenient for you and quick, same with any meds, and bloodwork.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Greek and Russian
- 1538350277
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
