Dr. Barsouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD
Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bethel Park, PA.
Dr. Barsouk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barsouk's Office Locations
-
1
Bethel Park Office2000 Oxford Dr Ste 405, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-6323
-
2
Southwestern PA Associates in Neurology101 Trich Dr Ste 1, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-4011
-
3
St. Clair Health3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 942-6300
-
4
St. Clair Medical Group Plastic Surgery1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barsouk?
I have been going to Dr. Barsouk since 2005 after my first seizure and she is ABSOLUTELY wonderful! She is very thorough and she collaborates with my PCP to make sure she are aware of my treatment and any updates in my treatment. When I switched insurances and she wasn't a preferred physician I asked her for a recommendation and instead she called my insurance and became one spot would not disrupt my treatment. I have recommended her to people for migraines as she makes sure you are comfortable with everything going on. I've been with her so long we talk about what goes on in my personal life so she takes interest in you as a person. I would go to no one else.
About Dr. Tatyana Barsouk, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Russian
- 1679535082
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsouk works at
Dr. Barsouk has seen patients for Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barsouk speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.