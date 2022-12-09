Overview of Dr. Tatyana Borisiak, MD

Dr. Tatyana Borisiak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Borisiak works at Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.