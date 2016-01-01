Dr. Tatyana Danilov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danilov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Danilov, MD
Overview
Dr. Tatyana Danilov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
10 Union Sq E Ste 2A, New York, NY 10003
Directions
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tatyana Danilov, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
