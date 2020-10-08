Dr. Tatyana Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tatyana Feldman, MD
Dr. Tatyana Feldman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
-
1
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 582-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
The best Oncologist, very knowledgeable, wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Tatyana Feldman, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578528089
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Minsk State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.