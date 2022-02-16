Overview

Dr. Tatyana Gorokhov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R..



Dr. Gorokhov works at Lavista Family Medicine in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.