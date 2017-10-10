Dr. Tatyana Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tatyana Humphreys, MD
Dr. Tatyana Humphreys, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Main Line Center for Skin Surgery744 Lancaster Ave Ste 230, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-8750
Dr Humphrey's is an excellent doctor.Treating cancers on my face, she has done beautiful work.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184645731
- Baylor
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
