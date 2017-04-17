See All Pediatricians in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD

Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Ledovsky works at Elmhurst Hospital Hematology in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ledovsky's Office Locations

    Elmhurst Hospital
    7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 334-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Rapid Flu Test
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Rapid Flu Test

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD
    About Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1184657967
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatyana Ledovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ledovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ledovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ledovsky works at Elmhurst Hospital Hematology in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ledovsky’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

