Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD

Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from AZERBAJDZANSKIJ STATE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Petrosova works at Arch Kidney & Hypertension Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petrosova's Office Locations

    Renal Consultants
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 142A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 993-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Vitamin D Deficiency
Proteinuria
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatyana Petrosova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrosova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrosova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrosova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrosova works at Arch Kidney & Hypertension Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Petrosova’s profile.

    Dr. Petrosova has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrosova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrosova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrosova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrosova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrosova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

