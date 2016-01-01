Overview

Dr. Tatyana Sarkisova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sarkisova works at Office in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.