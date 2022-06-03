See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO

Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Shekhel works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shekhel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Medicine- Endocrinology - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Valley Fever
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr. Shekhel listens and explains things well. She's thorough and knowledgeable as well as compassionate and understanding. She has helped me tremendously with a stressful illness. I've had some issues using the portal for messaging, but that seems resolved now that they've added more staff.
    LMFS — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1376796599
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tatyana Shekhel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekhel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shekhel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shekhel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shekhel works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Shekhel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekhel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekhel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shekhel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shekhel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

