Dr. Tatyana Tsipursky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island, 2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Very professional & dedicated in helping you. She listens & works with your needs & help you to help yourself. She's been my doctor a few years now & I persevere & thrive in life because she doesn't give up on me. Even when I have run away, I'd come back & she's right there with her strength & compassion to get me grounded & back on track. When I'm afraid, I think of her & become less afraid to be out there in the life because i know she's there to run to if it gets to be too much. The Best.
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Russian
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tsipursky has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsipursky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsipursky speaks Russian.
