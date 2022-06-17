See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD

Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ahmed works at Pain Relief Centers in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Centers: 1724 33rd St
    1724 33rd St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32839 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3047
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 17, 2022
    . I wish I had found him many years ago. If you are in pain, please make an appointment with him before you try out any others. You won’t be sorry. He is the most compassionate & caring physician I have ever encountered. Appointments are never rushed & he will stay in the exam room with you as long as you need. I feel extremely fortunate to have him as my physician. His staff is also first rate. Thanks to all of you
    Debbie Schaper — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851576854
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology
    • Emory University School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology (Georgia)
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
