Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD
Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Pain Relief Centers: 1724 33rd St1724 33rd St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 987-3047Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
. I wish I had found him many years ago. If you are in pain, please make an appointment with him before you try out any others. You won’t be sorry. He is the most compassionate & caring physician I have ever encountered. Appointments are never rushed & he will stay in the exam room with you as long as you need. I feel extremely fortunate to have him as my physician. His staff is also first rate. Thanks to all of you
About Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD
- Pain Management
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851576854
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology
- Emory University School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology (Georgia)
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
