Overview of Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD

Dr. Taufiq Ahmed, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Ahmed works at Pain Relief Centers in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.