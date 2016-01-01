Overview of Dr. Taurino Avelar, MD

Dr. Taurino Avelar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital, Hilo Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Avelar works at Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada - Rancho in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Freedom, CA and Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Dehydration and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.