Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tauseef Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Tauseef Ahmed, MD
Dr. Tauseef Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Hem/Onc Assocs19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2100, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-8375
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
31 years ago "Pasha" & Dr Arlin took me in when others told my loved ones to "take him home, get his affairs in order...Maybe 6 weeks". Dr. Ahmed Put me at ease despite the diagnosis and treatment protocol. NHL. 4 months of Chemo(CHOP). Stem cell harvest, Marrow Harvest, CHEMO again...Transplant. I walked out 9 days post transplant. Forever thankful!!
About Dr. Tauseef Ahmed, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, German and Urdu
- 1093778458
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- King Edward Med Coll
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks German and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.