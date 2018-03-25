Dr. Tauseef Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tauseef Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tauseef Ali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Care of Oklahoma Inc.535 NW 9th St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 772-4338
-
2
Saints Dermatology608 NW 9th St Ste 3206, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 772-4338
-
3
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
He has a wealth of knowledge concerning Crohn's Disease. He is one of few in Oklahoma that supports research, education and support for patients living with Crohn's Disease. He is very easy to talk to and explains disease and treatment options thoroughly.
About Dr. Tauseef Ali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417096041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.