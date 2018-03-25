Overview

Dr. Tauseef Ali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Ali works at St. Anthony Neurosurgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.