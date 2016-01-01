Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4000 Kresge Way Fl Icu, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8100
-
2
Carroll County Memorial Hospital309 11th St, Carrollton, KY 41008 Directions (502) 732-4321
-
3
Louisville4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Tausif Sayied, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417973793
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
- Critical Care Medicine
