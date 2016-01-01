Dr. Khamapirad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD
Overview of Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD
Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Khamapirad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khamapirad's Office Locations
-
1
Nimmagadda V Raghavaiah, M.d.6005 Park Ave # 43B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (731) 427-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khamapirad?
About Dr. Tawan Khamapirad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1689679441
Education & Certifications
- Boston Univ
- Baylor College Of Med|University Of Tn College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khamapirad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khamapirad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khamapirad works at
Dr. Khamapirad has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamapirad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamapirad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamapirad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamapirad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamapirad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.