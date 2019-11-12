See All Rheumatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD

Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / BANGKOK METROPOLITAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Paisansinsup works at PARK NICOLLET CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paisansinsup's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park
    3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-3280
  2. 2
    Park Nicollet Health Care Products
    14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 993-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 12, 2019
    I have been seeing him for several years for my rheumatoid arthritis, which now seems very well controlled without resorting to biologics (which can be absurdly expensive). He has fine-tuned my treatment as needed. He seem very sympathetic and is interested and concerned about my overall health issues, not just my RA. When I've had flares or other issues he has responded very promptly.
    — Nov 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD
    About Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881671881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / BANGKOK METROPOLITAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tawatchai Paisansinsup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paisansinsup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paisansinsup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paisansinsup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paisansinsup has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paisansinsup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paisansinsup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paisansinsup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paisansinsup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paisansinsup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

